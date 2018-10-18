Dr. Collier: “The Flu Vaccine Does Not Give You The Flu” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Dr. Collier is back and giving us health advice we need to hear. The weather is changing up and flu season is upon us. Dr. Collier mentioned that getting the flu shot is one of the greatest investment you could ever give yourself.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
He also said, “The flu vaccine does not give you the flu.” It’s a conspiracy theory that so many think is true. Dr. Collier also spoke about how some people say that they are trying to take Black people out before voting season.
RELATED: Dr. Collier Speaks About Why You Must Start Prenatal Care As Soon As You Find Out You’re Pregnant [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
Last season the flu vaccine wasn’t as strong, but this year you more than likely won’t get sick if you get the shot. If you’re scared of shots they’ve made a nose spray to use. Dr. Collier mentioned that you spray half the bottle in one nostril then the other half in the other. Everyone make sure you protect yourself so you don’t get sick this flu season.
RELATED: Dr. Collier Explains How Prostate Exams Work [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Dr. Collier Tells What Women Can Do To Catch Cancer Before It Becomes Fatal [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week [PHOTOS]
Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week [PHOTOS]
1. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 1 of 33
2. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 2 of 33
3. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 3 of 33
4. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 4 of 33
5. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 5 of 33
6. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 6 of 33
7. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 7 of 33
8. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 8 of 33
9. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 9 of 33
10. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 10 of 33
11. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 11 of 33
12. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 12 of 33
13. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 13 of 33
14. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 14 of 33
15. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 15 of 33
16. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 16 of 33
17. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 17 of 33
18. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 18 of 33
19. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 19 of 33
20. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 20 of 33
21. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 21 of 33
22. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 22 of 33
23. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 23 of 33
24. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 24 of 33
25. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 25 of 33
26. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 26 of 33
27. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 27 of 33
28. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 28 of 33
29. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 29 of 33
30. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 30 of 33
31. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 31 of 33
32. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 32 of 33
33. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 33 of 33
The Latest:
- Dave East & Styles P “We Got Everything,” Gucci Mane ft. Lil Pump “Kept Back” & More | Daily Visuals 10.18.18
- Kyle Kuzma Partners With Sneaker Reselling Company GOAT
- Reality Check: Black Soccer Dad Could Have Been Arrested Or Worse For Doing Nothing Wrong
- Kierra Coles’ Mother Addresses Rumors That Boyfriend Is Involved In Her Disappearance
- Dr. Collier: “The Flu Vaccine Does Not Give You The Flu” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- What Are those?: Big Baller Brand Reveals Lonzo Ball’s New Shoe [Video]
- Cardi B Opens Up About Child Birth Breaking Her Vagina & What She Would Do As Mayor Of NYC
- Mayoral Candidate Amara Eniya Slams Corrupt Police Departments In Chicago
- 8 Things We Learned From Jonah Hill on The Breakfast Club
- Victor Cruz Sounds Like He’s ThisClose To Putting A Ring On Karrueche Tran’s Finger
Dr. Collier: “The Flu Vaccine Does Not Give You The Flu” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com