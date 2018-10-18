Ella Mai took the game by surprise this year when she began climbing the charts and became a club stable with her breakthrough hit “Boo’d Up” and though she’s become a star in her own right the UK singer is still as humble as pie.

Swinging through the Breakfast Club to talk about her sudden meteoric rise, the songstress from across the pond revealed that not only was the hit song 8 months old when people finally noticed it, but that she was ready to move on to her next single before she was talked into shooting a video for it. Building with the morning trio of of Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy and Angela Yee, Ella Mai also touches on other subjects such as how she was discovered by DJ Mustard, guys shooting their shot, and that sex tape rumor.

Here are the 6 things we learned from Ella Mai on The Breakfast Club.

1. Quick Starts

Ella got her start on Instagram with 15 second covers of songs and DJ Mustard DM’d her asking her “What’s your situation” and being that she didn’t have one they ended up linking up. After linking up in Philly and cutting three tracks she ended up signing with the DJ in 2016.

7 Things We Learned About Ella Mai on The Breakfast Club was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: