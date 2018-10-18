T.I. Has One Charge Dropped Stemming From His Arrest In May, Still Faces Four Misdemeanor

T.I. recently received some good news following his arrest in May. The rapper was arrested in Henry county after getting into a verbal dispute with the guard at his gated community outside of Atlanta. He was originally charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, but now prosecutors have dropped an assault charge on the Georgia native.

Apparently, when the rapper and the guard got into a disagreement, Tip reportedly enticed the situation by telling the guard,

You’re making it worse for yourself, man. You’re gonna have to deal with me.

After his statements, authorities decided to arrest the rapper, taking his sentiments as an act of criminal threat and verbal assault towards the guard.

T.I. still faces three counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and one count of misdemeanor public drunkenness.

