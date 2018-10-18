BUT THERE ARE RULES…

The first legal recreational marijuana dispensaries will be opening today in Canada. Canada is the first G7 country to fully legalize recreational marijuana. Canada is also the second country in the world to legalize pot.

HERE’S THE RULES:

-Adults 18 years old and up will be allowed to carry and share up to 30 grams of legal marijuana in public.

-Adults can cultivate up to four plants in their households and make products (edibles) for personal use.

-Marijuana will not be sold in the same location as alcohol or tobacco.

-Travelers cannot transport marijuana in or out of Canada.

-Canadian authorities will soon be announcing plans to pardon anyone convicted of carrying 30 grams or less of marijuana in the past.

-Distributing or selling marijuana will still be an offense for minors.

RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA IS LEGAL IN CANADA TODAY was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: