Struggle Queen: ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Tommie Lee Arrested Twice In 24 Hours

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Tommie Lee is looking to lock down the title of Queen of the Struggle. The reality star with an extensive rap sheet got arrested twice in 24 hours.

Tommie stands accused of stalking her own daughter.

Son.

According to TMZ, she first got pinched on Tuesday night (Oct. 16) for battery, aggravated assault and child cruelty. Allegedly, she went off on one of her daughters at her middle school in Cobb County, GA.

Side note, that’s enough to get the kid slandered by her classmates for the rest of 2018 well into 2019.

Anyway, after posting $27,000 bond, Tommie was released early Wednesday morning (4:40 AM) and also got hit with a ciurt order to keep away from her daughter. So naturally, Tommie contacts her daughter anyway, leading to her arrest, again, this time on Wednesday.

Tommie Lee is currently being held without bond.

Yes, this is the same Tommie Lee who was accused of 2-piecing a mall worker earlier this year.

