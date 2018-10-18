CLOSE
Rihanna Sued Over “FU” Logo Trademark Infringement

The company claims the Barbadian singer's deal with Puma and the "Fenty University" logo is similar to their own.

Rihanna is accused by a clothing company for ripping off their logo, although the reasoning looks a bit thin based on what’s been presented. Freedom United believes that its “FU” logo is too similar to Rihanna’s “Fenty University” logo from Puma and seeking damages.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Freedom United claims they have been making clothing with an “FU” logo since 2006 and even have it trademarked.

The company claims since they’ve launched, their clothing has been worn and/or promoted by such celebs as Demi Lovato, Brody Jenner, Matt Leinart, Haylie and Hilary Duff, Evan Ross, Joel Madden, Jesse McCartney, Katie Cassidy, Mike the “Miz” Mizanin, Brittany Snow and many others.

Then, Freedom United claims Rihanna came along with her PUMA deal and began selling items with a similar logo on her “Fenty University” clothing. They even claim Rihanna was spotted wearing one of their sweatshirts back in 2014, before she launched her “confusingly similar” line.

A response from Rihanna’s legal team has yet to surface. Along with damages, Freedom United is also seeking an injunction against the producers of Fenty University clothing and related merchandise.

Photo: Getty

Rihanna Sued Over “FU” Logo Trademark Infringement was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Photos
