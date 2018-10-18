Redman Talks MTV’s ‘How High’ Sequel Being Made Without Him And Method Man

(AllHipHop News) Fans of How High were disappointed that Redman and Method Man weren’t tapped to appear in MTV’s sequel to the cult classic. One supporter even started a petition in order to pressure the film’s director to hire the two East Coast emcees.

How High2 is reportedly set to star Lil Yachty (as Roger) and DC Young Fly (as Calvin). Bruce Leddy is directing the made-for-TV flick which is expected to air in 2019. Redman called into the Grass Routes Podcast, and the man born Reggie Noble discussed the originators’ omission from How High 2.

“Me and Meth were not aware they were doing this transaction with the movie. I’m not mad at Yachty or DC Fly. It has nothing to do with them. I’m not even upset because God always places things in the right position,” asserted Redman. “My thing is when you have a brand, like Red and Meth, that kind of helped built and created this entity of How High and shooting a movie on marijuana and being in college – those were all of our ideas. And when the new deal [for part two] came about, we wasn’t involved in it.”

The creator of the upcoming Muddy Waters Too album added, “The head of Universal [Pictures] and the people that we were connected with about shooting How High 2, they were unaware. What happened is that a branch that’s under Universal decided [they were] going to shoot this movie. They did not need permission from us because we didn’t own the rights to How High.”

“As far as me and Meth know, we were waiting on a new script to read for How High 2,” said Red. “Out of the blue, we get calls from everywhere, like, ‘Yo, Lil Yachty is starring in the movie,’ or ‘MTV picked up How High 2.’ And I’m like, ‘Wait a minute. We got writers that’s writing the movie. We got people up at Universal that’s giving us the green light. What’s going on?'”

The original How High hit theaters in 2001. Meth and Red also released a soundtrack tied to the movie. That project came after the Wu-Tang Clan member and Def Squad member dropped the platinum-certified Blackout! joint LP in 1999.

