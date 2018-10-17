La La And Carmelo Anthony Back Together? [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea is dishing out all the info about La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony. In 2017 the couple separated after Carmelo allegedly cheated on La La, but Gary mentioned that the two might be reconciling. They’ve been spotted several times together at events and might be trying to make things work.
Gary spoke about how he would never take a cheater back and how he told his mother when his dad was cheating on her. He didn’t want his mother looking crazy in town, but he never knew who the woman was. We hope La La and Carmelo can work things out and get back together.
Mz Shyneka called in to drop some tea on Rich the Kid and it was quite interesting. She spoke about a woman that is claiming he has a 5-year-old son with him. Rich the Kid has been in and out of relationships with several people, but this woman mentioned she stayed under the radar. She also said when they were together it was toxic. This woman plans on filing a paternity suit and some think she waited for him to be successful to talk about this child.
