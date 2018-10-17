Gary With Da Tea is dishing out all the info about La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony. In 2017 the couple separated after Carmelo allegedly cheated on La La, but Gary mentioned that the two might be reconciling. They’ve been spotted several times together at events and might be trying to make things work.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Gary spoke about how he would never take a cheater back and how he told his mother when his dad was cheating on her. He didn’t want his mother looking crazy in town, but he never knew who the woman was. We hope La La and Carmelo can work things out and get back together.

RELATED: Drake Drops “In My Feelings” Starring Shiggy, La La Anthony, Big Freedia & More [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

Mz Shyneka called in to drop some tea on Rich the Kid and it was quite interesting. She spoke about a woman that is claiming he has a 5-year-old son with him. Rich the Kid has been in and out of relationships with several people, but this woman mentioned she stayed under the radar. She also said when they were together it was toxic. This woman plans on filing a paternity suit and some think she waited for him to be successful to talk about this child.

RELATED: La La Is Turning Her Book “The Love Playbook” Into A Movie With Queen Latifah

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Is La La Anthony Doing Too Much With Her Sexy Photos? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

La La And Carmelo Anthony Back Together? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com