Pusha T Threatens To Release Audio Of Drake’s Team Offering $100,000 For Info

(AllHipHop News) On The Shop, Drake insisted Pusha T talking about his mother, father, and newborn child on “The Story of Adidon” didn’t really bother him. It was the lines about his producer and longtime friend Noah “40” Shebib that seemed to upset him the most.

However, Drake’s alleged actions after the diss song was released suggest he did want to respond to Pusha’s personal family digs by exposing information about his rival. Back in May, the G.O.O.D Music president tweeted that Drake’s team was offering $100,000 for dirt on him.

Push went into more detail about the supposed fishing expedition during his appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast. According to the “Infrared” spitter, he has proof that Drake was seeking info for a rebuttal.

“That sh*t was real. That was not fake,” stated Pusha. “That sh*t is so real that like people that are close and near and dear to me are aiding and helping him do this sh*t. It’s so wack to me.”

The Virginia wordsmith claimed a close associate that worked with him on his music and branding projects was assisting Drake. Apparently, people from Pusha’s past called to let him know someone had contacted them and offered money for secrets.

“That research didn’t come back with nothing. As a matter of fact, they taped the conversations and gave them to me,” Push said. “I’ll play them if you want, cause I got them!” The Hip Hop veteran added, “I just don’t want n*ggas acting like they got one-up on me or their money or their popularity runs me. No, bro. This ain’t about this. This sh*t is some rap sh*t.”

