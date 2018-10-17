Chance The Rapper has thrown his customary “3” hat into the political sphere in times past and now the hometown hero is putting his support behind a mayoral candidate in Chicago‘s stacked race. Chano endorses current Austin Chamber of Commerce director Amara Enyia for the mayor’s seat.

Earlier this week, Chance appeared with Enyia at a press conference, putting his star power to positive use but Enyia will have to contend with over a dozen other candidates, some of whom have deep ties to Chicago’s political scene. In a report from WLS, Chance hopes that his endorsement will bring people out at the polls in support of Enyia.

From local outlet WLS:

“I would like to say, very narcissistically, if I back you, you have a chance, absolutely,” Chance said. “I want to work with somebody that’s about change…the one person, in my research, of this wide open race that’s views align with me would obviously be candidate Amara Enyia.”

Chance said too many people don’t vote for who they think they should, but instead who they think could win.

“Chance and I, as evidenced by his work, and my work in the city of Chicago, have a shared vision for this city,” Enyia said. “Today’s announcement is just the beginning. This is not your typical flash of the pan endorsement. Today represents a commitment.”

The election doesn’t take place until Feb. 2019, and the filing deadline for candidates to get onto the ballot is on Nov. 26 of this year.

—

Photo: Getty

Chance The Rapper Endorses Amara Enyia For Chicago Mayor was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: