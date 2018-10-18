Pusha T Claims He Found Out About Drake’s Son Because Of OVO Co-Founder 40

(AllHipHop News) During a conversation on LeBron James’ HBO series The Shop, Drake expressed his disappointment that Kanye West allegedly gave Pusha T the ammunition for the scathing diss track “The Story of Adidon.” Kanye has denied he was the person who told his G.O.O.D. Music comrade about Drake’s newborn son.

Pusha is now claiming that it was actually Drake’s own OVO Sound producer that’s responsible for him finding out about the secret child. The Virginia-bred spitter discussed the ordeal on the “Steven Victor” episode of The Joe Budden Podcast.

“The information came from 40. It didn’t come from Kanye,” said Pusha. “40 is sleeping with a woman, who he talks to daily – five, six hours a day. And ultimately speaks about how he’s disgruntled about certain things – notoriety and things involving Drake and his career.”

The Daytona album creator continued, “With that also came the fact that Drake has a child. With that also came the trip that everybody took to go see the child and bring him gifts, and all this information. She divulged this information. That’s where it came from.”

Drake and Noah “40” Shebib have been working together since the beginning of the OVO superstar’s music career. Besides blasting Drizzy and his immediate family, Pusha also took aim at 40 on “The Story Of Adidon” by pointing out the Canadian could soon pass away from his multiple sclerosis illness.

