CLOSE
Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

Botham Jean’s Mother Speaks Out On Dallas District Attorney

The parents of Botham Jean returned to Dallas.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Botham Jean‘s parents returned to Dallas to meet with district attorney Faith Johnson, who has been under fire for her handling of the case. Jean was shot and killed by officer Amber Guyger on September 6. She allegedly thought his apartment was hers. However, there are still many unanswered questions.

SEE ALSO: Texas Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man For Entering His Own Truck

CBS DFW reports, the parents were told that the investigation is progressing. However, they do want Guyger’s charges upgraded from manslaughter to murder.

Allison Jean, Botham’s mother, said, “There are some questions I had before that have been answered.” She continued, “Botham was aware of the inequalities of the system and he lived his life in such a way that he would not have to interact or get in trouble because of these inequalities… and so that is what hurts me even more. That he was not running while Black, he was not walking while Black, he was not driving while Black, but he was in his apartment by himself, watching television and he died while Black right there in his apartment.”

She added that returning to Dallas has opened the wound.

The family’s attorney, Lee Merritt, said, “The family has some concerns, we had some concerns about the length of time that it takes… We know they’re actively pursuing leads – they’re not sitting on evidence.” However, they were not able to go into details about the evidence.

We truly hope justice is served.

SEE ALSO:

Social Media Says It Has Identified The Dallas Cop Who Shot And Killed A Black Man In His Own Home

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

Former President Obama Accepts The Paul H. Douglas Award For Ethics In Government At The University Of Illinois

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

13 photos Launch gallery

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

Continue reading 13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

Barack Obama launched his midterm voting push with a speech addressing the "state of our democracy" at the University Of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign on Friday. Obama went in with a lot to say about Trump, delivering some of the strongest clapbacks to date. RELATED: Obama Endorses Illinois Governor Candidate Caught In Racist Conversation For those who believe Obama has been too lax and hasn't spoken up enough, the former president finally pulled no punches. Trump has been a product of a culture of people who are fearful of change, the ex-president said. “It did not start with Donald Trump. He is a symptom, not the cause," the ex-president said. "He’s just capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years." But Trump wasn't the only one that Obama checked during the speech. The president gave a rundown on his thoughts of the Republican party. "Over the past few decades, the politics of division and resentment and paranoia has unfortunately found a home in the Republican party," Obama said. The speech had most of the signature and swagger that Obama has brought in his public speaking events during the more than a decade that he has been on the political landscape. He gave a lesson on U.S. history and reviewed his presidential record but his words on Trump were chosen as the speech's most memorable moments. Here are a few of those comments.

Botham Jean’s Mother Speaks Out On Dallas District Attorney was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
16 items
Get Your Wigs Ready: Rumored Beyoncé & Kelly…
 11 hours ago
10.17.18
Idris Elba In Talks To Join The Cast…
 11 hours ago
10.17.18
Vibes Curator & Culture Vulture YesJulz Handled Kanye…
 11 hours ago
10.17.18
Jay-Z & Beyoncé Raise $6 Million For City…
 13 hours ago
10.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close