Botham Jean’s Mother Speaks Out On Dallas District Attorney

Botham Jean‘s parents returned to Dallas to meet with district attorney Faith Johnson, who has been under fire for her handling of the case. Jean was shot and killed by officer Amber Guyger on September 6. She allegedly thought his apartment was hers. However, there are still many unanswered questions.

CBS DFW reports, the parents were told that the investigation is progressing. However, they do want Guyger’s charges upgraded from manslaughter to murder.

Allison Jean, Botham’s mother, said, “There are some questions I had before that have been answered.” She continued, “Botham was aware of the inequalities of the system and he lived his life in such a way that he would not have to interact or get in trouble because of these inequalities… and so that is what hurts me even more. That he was not running while Black, he was not walking while Black, he was not driving while Black, but he was in his apartment by himself, watching television and he died while Black right there in his apartment.”

She added that returning to Dallas has opened the wound.

The family’s attorney, Lee Merritt, said, “The family has some concerns, we had some concerns about the length of time that it takes… We know they’re actively pursuing leads – they’re not sitting on evidence.” However, they were not able to go into details about the evidence.

We truly hope justice is served.

