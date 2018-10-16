This is the time as parents we have to teach and inform our children about Serious situations. For instance kids are being shot every single day, the las thing you want to do is give someone a reason on an accident shoot you, and playing with a BB Gun pointing it at people, is one of those accidental reasons.

As upset as I was watching this video, i just wanted to whoop these two for being so silly. When something like this could be your last moment. Kit is out job to educate and inform our children about whats really happening out here, like have they heard about Tamir Rice, the 12 yr old that was shot by a Cleveland Officer for playing with a BB Gun.

Watch the video below.

"I could've killed you!" Bodycam video shows a @ColumbusPolice officer's response after rushing to a gun call and pulling his weapon only to find an 11-year-old and 13-year-old flashing a realistic-looking bb gun https://t.co/U99ISp8vyV pic.twitter.com/46fWWY39lX — WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) October 15, 2018

What are your thoughts on this?

Shoutout to the Columbus Police officer for handling the situation the way that he did.

BodyCam Shows Officers Rushing to Gun Response to Find it was Two Kids! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: