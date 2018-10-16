Wife Catches Husband, Ex-Falcon Player Justin Crawford, Exposing Himself To 12-Year-Old Girl

, a former West Virginia running back who briefly played for the Atlanta Falcons before being cut in the preseason, was arrested for having sex with a 12-year-old girl. He was charged with aggravated child molestation, sodomy and enticing a child for indecent purposes, the

Crawford was reportedly caught by his wife Chakeya Crawford, who walked in on him, exposed, standing over a 12-year-old family member in the living room. Crawford allegedly ran into the kitchen when caught denied any wrongdoing when he was questioned about the incident.

“I did not see anyone having sex, or I would have called police right away,” Chakeya told the Ledger-Enquirer.

However, it didn’t sit well with Chekeya, who then took the girl to her mother and had her explain what happened. The soon-to-be teen allegedly revealed Crawford woke her out her sleep and asked her to perform oral sex on him followed by intercourse. The girl was given a medical exam and a “sex assault kit” was compiled.

Crawford later admitted to having sex with the girl and claimed it was her idea, Detective Mark Scruggs testified at a preliminary hearing.

The former football star is being held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail.

