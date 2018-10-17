Nah Remy Ma, It’s Not OK For Non-Blacks Folks To Use The N-Word

Wasn’t it just a few weeks ago when Remy Ma did the absolute most saying that she believed racism was behind Bill Cosby’s 2018 rape conviction and that not all of the 60-plus women accusing the fallen star of sexual assault were telling the truth?

Well, apparently she’s back with more utter nonsense.

This time’s she addressing the N-word and how she believes that non-Black folks can totally say ni$%a with no consequence. Apparently during a recent taping of the popular Revolt TV show State of the Culture, the topic turned to Latino (but white-looking) rapper Lil Xan, who recently got caught yelling the N-Word at a man in an Indianapolis mall food court.

“I’m rich ni**a, I’m rich,” he screamed in a video TMZ published. “You broke ass b*tch!”

Other folks on the panel including Scottie Beam and Brandon Jenkins weren’t here for the tomfoolery. Scottie said a word stressing that “Everybody wants to be an n***a until they’re a n***a.”

But given Remy’s recent basic and contrarian behavior, to no one’s surprise, she had a different take.

“I don’t usually get offended, regardless of what your nationality is if I feel like you’re not using it as a racial slur,” she said.

“I hear it so frequently from people who aren’t black people. Like Fat Joe, he’s the blackest Spanish guy on this planet earth and I’ve never questioned did it.”

Yeah, she tried it.

SIGH…GIRL, WHET?

Given the amount of nonsense here, there is a lot to unpack.

Listen…I get that as African-Americans, we don’t all see eye to eye on whether we should use ni**a with one another or about one another, given the white supremacist nature of where the word derived from. While some of us, especially those in hip-hop, believe that we have reappropriated the term, stripping it of its negative connotation and making it ours, others continue to see it as a destructive racial slur and a means of bringing us down as a people.

But even in that age-old debate, at least most of us (minus Black folks like Kanye and Stacey Dash pandering for white approval), can agree that whether or not Black folks choose to use the word, IT’S ONLY FOR US TO USE.

POINT, BLANK, PERIOD.

That simple philosophy is as understood as leaving your Pops the big piece of chicken, but for whatever reason this cultural norm refuses to register on Ms. Remy’s radar.

But let me be clear: Regardless of whether artists, including those of color such as Fat Joe have been heavily influenced by Black culture and surround themselves with Black people, I could care less if you don’t think non-Black folks aren’t using the n-word as a slur. Why are they using the word at all?

Better yet, what about you not being Black, or claiming your Blackness, makes you feel entitled to use the word in the first place?

That, and quiet as it’s kept, it’s exhausting to witness folks bite off our culture for monetary gain and street cred, then simultaneously harbor anti-Black sentiment and co-sign of colorism as too many of us sit back and smile, saying nothing.

But let Remy tell it, if it’s her homies and they “Black” in her eyes, it’s OK. No ma’am. You’ve let folks get too comfortable and we cannot afford for people to be this damn comfortable, especially living in Trump’s America.

It’s become even more crucial for us to put our foot down on this issue, which includes you too Remy. Yes, we love you sis, but you’re one slip-up like away from joining the #CancelKanye tour if you don’t get it together.

So please, stop giving non-Black folks a pass to use the n-word. We’re begging you.

Signed,

All the Blacks with Common Sense

RELATED NEWS:

Remy Ma, Kavanaugh & President Trump Are Exactly Why Sexual Assault Survivors Don’t Speak Up

White Woman Arrested After Spray Painting N-Word And ‘Hail Trump’ On Neighbor’s House

Omarosa Claims There Are Tapes of Trump Using The N-Word

Celebs Who Got in Trouble for Using the N-Word 18 photos Launch gallery Celebs Who Got in Trouble for Using the N-Word 1. Quentin Tarantino 1 of 18 2. Charlie Sheen 2 of 18 3. Eminem 3 of 18 4. Dr. Laura Schlessinger 4 of 18 5. Duane “dog” Chapman 5 of 18 6. Nas 6 of 18 7. John Mayer 7 of 18 8. Jonathan Rhys Meyers 8 of 18 9. Jennifer Lopez 9 of 18 10. Michael Richards 10 of 18 11. Paris Hilton 11 of 18 12. Jay-Z 12 of 18 13. Gwyneth Paltrow 13 of 18 14. Guns N’ Roses 14 of 18 15. Paula Deen 15 of 18 16. Kim Zolciak 16 of 18 17. Jesse James 17 of 18 18. Alec Baldwin 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading Celebs Who Got in Trouble for Using the N-Word Celebs Who Got in Trouble for Using the N-Word Quentin Tarantino isn’t the only celebrity who has faced some heat for dropping the N-Word.

Nah Remy Ma, It’s Not OK For Non-Blacks Folks To Use The N-Word was originally published on hellobeautiful.com