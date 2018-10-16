Joe Budden Claims He Did Not Run Away From Offset, Had To Use Bathroom [Video]

As Joe Budden continues his journey as a media personality he has already ruffled some feathers in Hip-Hop. You can add Offset to the short list.

A couple of weeks ago the State Of The Culture host offered his two cents on Cardi B’s recent run in turned shoe throwing incident with Nicki Minaj. Naturally his critique did not sit well with her husband. Last week the Migos member claimed he bumped into the “Pump It Up” rapper and Budden took off running. He detailed the interaction or lack there of in the comments section of a Shade Room post.

“I watched ya show u a grown ass n*gga speaking on women I seen u in Barnes and u ran like I was gone do sum to you lol. U a hoe ass N***a soon u get touched u gone be police.”

Considering Budden has a long history of wanting all the smoke the accusations made a lot of noise on the internet. Joey made sure to address the alleged backsliding on his show. On the last episode of The Joe Budden Podcast the New Jersey native detailed his version of events.

“I don’t know why I still think I’m the guy that can hold a piss. He saw me, I didn’t see him.” He went to confirm his stance on Bardi. “She is great and amazing and I want her to continue to be here. I don’t want to lose her to police, to jail, to hatin’ bi***es. New York is rocking right now and Cardi’s a big part of that”.

More importantly, he cleared the air and confirmed he doesn’t want any Rap beef with Offset. “I love Cardi I’m not about to beef with a n*gga over his wife that I love. I thought that was our common ground [laughs]. I was saying Cardi was too big a superstar to behave that way ’cause people have it out for her period.”

This is not the first time Budden has rubbed the Migos camp the wrong way. In 2017 while still working at Complex, he famously walked off when interviewing the Trap trio. Month’s later he became the subject of their song “Ice Tray” where his name was interchanged as slang for being a hater. Whether Joe really needed a bathroom break or not, we hope this misunderstanding doesn’t turn physical. The Migos have proven that they will shoot the fade; even in their blouses.

You can see his response in full below.

