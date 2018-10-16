Wendy Williams Hopes To Help Drug Addicts With Billboard In Times Square

Wendy Williams wants to give back and she’s doing it in her own way. After dealing with drug addiction for a decade of her life, she plans to help other addicts get back on track—with the help of her very own billboard in Times Square.

Page Six reports Williams’ new philanthropic campaign Be Here was launched through her Hunter Foundation and “will serve to combat drug and substance abuse.” The famed talk show host previously told the site that she aims to “bring light” to the fact that “addiction doesn’t have to be your demise.”

In Wendy’s own words: “I lost a little over 10 years of my life regarding substance abuse, but I’m now going into Season 10 [of The Wendy Williams Show]. I’m married, I have a great career and a flourishing business…it’s not that you fall down, it’s how you rise. And if you rise, then you reach back. This is a reach back.”

As for her billboard, Page Six says it “features a split video of a promotion for the Wendy Show and Williams’ Hunter Foundation. Beneath the logo for her charitable foundation is a message encouraging people to donate to help fight addiction.” It will reportedly be up for three months. Click here to see it for yourself.

