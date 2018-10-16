George Lopez Gets Into Fight At Hooters [VIDEO]

George Lopez is normally the funny man in the room, but things got ugly between him and another man at Hooters. TMZ reports that the incident happened at the restaurant in New Mexico, where Lopez is currently filming the movie “Walking with Herb.” In the video you can see the man film Lopez and say, “Here comes my boy, George.”

From there the situation escalated immediately. You can see Lopez walk over to him and then grab the back of the guy’s neck. The video then begins to shake and you can hear yelling.

Someone that is close to Lopez allegedly told TMZ that the guy he fought was in his face all night. He was making pro-Trump comments at Lopez as well as yelling “MAGA.” Lopez had enough and when he saw him decided to do something about it. Lopez is not a fan of Donald Trump at all and has made several comments about him after he tried to insult Mexicans. TMZ reports that there were no injuries and the police weren’t called.

