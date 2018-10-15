KNOW MY PEOPLE READY FOR THIS SEQUEL, have y’all gotten your fair share of King T’Challa and the rest of the Wakanda empire?! Because we heard Ryan Coogler is gearing up to bring us a Black Panther sequel, beloved!! According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan has “quietly closed a deal to write and direct the sequel.”

As y’all know, Ryan also signed on to executive produce the Space Jam sequel which is set to star the one and only LeBron James and Creed 2 starring Michael “Bae” Jordan. He is also developing a drama, Wrong Answer, alongside Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan. Y’all this means that his time management skills are about to have to be A1 from day one! As for Marvel’s 2019 lineup goes, fans are looking forward to the next Avengers installment, which is slated for May 2019, and a Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel which is due in July.

We are curious to see how Marvel plans on saving all of its characters from Thanos (*spoiler alert ahead*). In the latest Avengers film, Thanos secured all of the infinity stones, leaving almost all of our beloved super heroes in a bind. They all dissolved – except two – Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Antman (Paul Rudd)

RYAN COOGLER PLANS TO BEGIN WRITING “BLACK PANTHER” SEQUEL IN 2019 was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

