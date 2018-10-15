CLOSE
Incognito
Home > Incognito

RYAN COOGLER PLANS TO BEGIN WRITING “BLACK PANTHER” SEQUEL IN 2019

0 reads
Leave a comment
Black Panther in Conversation

Courtesy of The Apollo Theater

KNOW MY PEOPLE READY FOR THIS SEQUEL, have y’all gotten your fair share of King T’Challa and the rest of the Wakanda empire?! Because we heard Ryan Coogler is gearing up to bring us a Black Panther sequel, beloved!! According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan has “quietly closed a deal to write and direct the sequel.”

As y’all know, Ryan also signed on to executive produce the Space Jam sequel which is set to star the one and only LeBron James and Creed 2 starring Michael “Bae” Jordan. He is also developing a drama, Wrong Answer, alongside Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan. Y’all this means that his time management skills are about to have to be A1 from day one! As for Marvel’s 2019 lineup goes, fans are looking forward to the next Avengers installment, which is slated for May 2019, and a Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel which is due in July.

We are curious to see how Marvel plans on saving all of its characters from Thanos (*spoiler alert ahead*). In the latest Avengers film, Thanos secured all of the infinity stones, leaving almost all of our beloved super heroes in a bind. They all dissolved – except two – Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Antman (Paul Rudd)

RYAN COOGLER PLANS TO BEGIN WRITING “BLACK PANTHER” SEQUEL IN 2019 was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chance The Rapper Became A Lyft Driver For…
 8 hours ago
10.15.18
10 photos
Fans Hilariously React To Cardi B’s “If I…
 8 hours ago
10.15.18
Solange Covers ‘T’ Mag, New Album Dropping Any…
 8 hours ago
10.15.18
Rumor Has It: Mac Miller’s Death Had A…
 9 hours ago
10.15.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close