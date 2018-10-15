KEVIN HART LANDS A DEAL WITH NICKELODEON

Comedian Kevin Hart has landed a mojar deal with Nickeledeon through his HartBeat Productions Company.

Kevin Hart will be stepping behind the lens more now that the actor can develop and produce live-action, scripted content for the kids’ network.

“For me, Nick has always represented everything fun about being a kid, and it’s still at the forefront today of kids’ and family entertainment,” Hart said. “I’ve been slimed at Kids’ Choice, won a lot of Orange Blimps and my kids are my very own built-in focus group, so I’m ready to dive in and make some next-level shows with Brian and everyone at Nickelodeon.”

