Erica Mena Arrested For Drug Possession

Erica Mena might be one of the many stars on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” but she was recently arrested for possession of a controlled substance. According to BET, the reality star was taken in for less than one ounce of weed last week. In the next couple of weeks Mena will have to go to court to face the charge.

Mena’s boyfriend allegedly got into trouble as well, but it’s unclear if it’s for drug possession. We’ve been watching Mena for years on television as she’s gone in and out of relationships with Bow Wow , Cyn Santana and many more. She’s also fought with other reality stars such as Nya Lee, Kimbella and Chrissy Monroe. Mena is currently still trying to have a breakout music career on the show and it’s one of the reasons she moved to Atlanta.

We hope Mena can beat this drug charge and we’ll keep you posted on any updated information.

