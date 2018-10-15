Black Tony Announces That He’s Pregnant! [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony didn’t come to work again and Rickey Smiley is ready to fire him. He sent Rickey several e-mails with excuses of why he couldn’t come to work on each of them. Rickey mentioned that on one of them Black Tony said he had to go to the DMV because they sent him a license with someone else’s picture on it.

In another e-mail he told Rickey he only got eight numbers on his social security card and had to get that taken care of. Rickey mentioned that he’s tired of all these excuses and that he needs to get it together. Black Tony began to breathe very hard on the phone and he asked Rickey to take him off the air.

He began to cry and everyone started laughing. Rickey asked Black Tony what was going on and why he couldn’t come to work today. Black Tony told everyone that he’s pregnant and the entire studio laughed so loud, but Black Tony mentioned that he’s scared. At that point Rickey told him it was okay not to come in.

