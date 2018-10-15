CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Emily B’s Dad Reportedly Willing to Testify on Fabolous Behalf If Domestic Violence Case Goes to Trial

Back in March, a video surfaced of Emily B’s (rapper Fabolous longtime girlfriend) dad and Fabolous arguing. The police were called and charges were filed. The argument allegedly stemmed from a domestic dispute between Emily and Fabolous.

Apparently the next day all was forgiven between the two men.

Fabolous is now facing four felony charges for allegedly assaulting Emily and if the case goes to trial, Emily’s father will testify on Fabolous’ behalf.

