Cardi B Announces New Single: “Coming Out Soon. Momma Nervous”

With the epic rise Cardi has had over the last year plus, it’s no wonder why she’d want to keep her foot on the gas. Now fueled with a little extra motivation from her female contemporary, the expectations of the new single are remarkably high.

Cardi B jumps on Twitter to announce upcoming single.

Rumors that Cardi B has been hard at work at her own solo material have been proven true. According to the rapper herself, she is prepared to drop a new single any minute now. Rumors also suggested the follow-up record to Invasion of Privacy would arrive at the tail end of 2018, or the beginning of 2019. Her editorial with W Magazine seems to suggest she might be short on time to deliver on all her promises, based on the sheer amount of movie offers she is receiving on top of her regular mandate as a recording artist. READ MORE

