“SNL” Recreates Kanye West’s Awkward White House Trump Meeting

If you’ve ever seen an episode of Saturday Night Live, then you know they rarely hold a punch. With that being said, taking a swing at Ye these days isn’t exactly a reach.

NEW YORK, NY – Anyone who saw footage of Kanye West’s meeting at the White House with Donald Trump knows 45 didn’t really say much. It was more like ‘Ye seized the moment to launch into a self-serving monologue.

Naturally, Saturday Night Live saw nothing but the humor in it and recreated the meeting for its cold open on Saturday night’s (October 13) episode.

Actor Alec Baldwin reprised his role as Trump and Chris Redd threw on a MAGA hat to play ‘Ye. Almost immediately, Redd brings up the 13th Amendment and how it’s “trap door” leads to the Uni-Bomber.

