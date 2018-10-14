CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Jim Jones Drags “Power” Actor Omari Hardwick Into His Beef With 50 Cent

3 reads
Leave a comment

Via | HotNewHipHop

Jim Jones reacts to being called a mangy old dog.

50 Cent isn’t backing down from his antagonistic battle of the boroughs with Harlemites such as Jim Jones and Hell Rell, formerly of Dipset. His most recent gripe towards Capo puts his supposed haggard appearance under the microscope. The IG post in question depicts Jim Jones, with his cheek turned and one presumably shut, staring into nothingness. The caption, written in broken English reads as follows:

READ MORE

 

Jim Jones Drags “Power” Actor Omari Hardwick Into His Beef With 50 Cent was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Of Course ‘SNL’ Clowned Kanye West & Donald…
 10 hours ago
10.14.18
Netflix Cancels ‘Marvel’s Iron Fist’ After 2 Seasons
 11 hours ago
10.14.18
Kanye West Is Back On Twitter Talking About…
 11 hours ago
10.14.18
Fabolous and Emily B’s Dad Are Cool
 12 hours ago
10.14.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close