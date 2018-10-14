Earlier this year, Fabolous was caught on camera threatening his baby mama Emily B’s father with the fatal fade. No worries in that regard, they squashed their beef shortly after.

Reports TMZ:

Sources close to the rapper and Emily B tell TMZ … as heated as the argument was back on March 28, Fab and Emily’s dad connected the very next day. We’re told they discussed how things got out of hand, and said they would bury the hatchet. They’ve been hanging out together like family … just like they used to before they went toe-to-toe.

What makes this awkward now is the fact Fabolous was just indicted for allegedly assaulting Emily, and for threatening to shoot her dad during that frightening driveway exchange.

Word is Emily B’s father is willing to testify on Fab’s behalf if and when the case goes to trial.

Let us know what you think in the comments.

—

Photo: WENN.com

Fabolous and Emily B’s Dad Are Cool was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: