Netflix announced that is has canceled Marvel’s Iron Fist after two seasons. We feel a ways.

Although the first season of the series chronicling the adventures of Danny Rand aka the Immortal Iron Fist was suspect, season 2 saw it find its footing with a better story and much crisper action.

Nevertheless, it’s a wrap.

“Marvel’s Iron Fist will not return for a third season on Netflix,” Marvel and Netflix in a joint statement to Deadline. “Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is proud of the series and grateful for all of the hard work from our incredible cast, crew and showrunners. We’re thankful to the fans who have watched these two seasons, and for the partnership we’ve shared on this series. While the series on Netflix has ended, the immortal Iron Fist will live on.”

However, word is that Iron Fist might live on in Disney’s upcoming unnamed streaming service as well as other Netflix shows (his cameo in season 2 of Luke Cage was clutch).

Iron Fist is the first Marvel Netflix series to get canceled. Jessica Jones is already getting a third season while Luke Cage is also expected to be picked up for a third go around as well. The third season of Marvel’s Daredevil kicks off October 19.

And let’s not forget Marvel’s Punisher, which got a season 2 re-up, which we need back, stat.

—

Photo: Netflix

Netflix Cancels ‘Marvel’s Iron Fist’ After 2 Seasons was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: