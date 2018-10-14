CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Of Course ‘SNL’ Clowned Kanye West & Donald Trump’s Oval Office Shenanigans [Video]

The jokes truly do write themselves.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Kanye & Trump SNL parody

Source: NBC screen cap / NBC

Kanye West embarrassed himself while visiting the Oval Office and performing a minstrel show on Thursday (Oct. 11). So it was a given that Saturday Night Live would recreate their bizarre at best lovefest. 

With Alec Baldwin once again playing Donald Trump and Chris Redd portraying Kanye West, the jokes were flying.

The conclusion, Yeezy is the Black version of Cheeto. “Oh my God, he’s Black me,” said SNL Trump (in his inner voice) after witnessing a man with an ego and narcissism to match.

All things considered, where is the lie?

Worth noting is that Baldwin also included a nod to his headass notion that Black people love him because of Trump portrayal.

Also, props to the SNL writer who include the “scoopity dee whoop” Yeezy lyrics slander (see: “Lift Yourself”).

Of Course ‘SNL’ Clowned Kanye West & Donald Trump’s Oval Office Shenanigans [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Of Course ‘SNL’ Clowned Kanye West & Donald…
 8 hours ago
10.14.18
Netflix Cancels ‘Marvel’s Iron Fist’ After 2 Seasons
 8 hours ago
10.14.18
Kanye West Is Back On Twitter Talking About…
 9 hours ago
10.14.18
Fabolous and Emily B’s Dad Are Cool
 9 hours ago
10.14.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close