Corner Store Caroline! White Woman Calls 911 After Claiming 9-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted Her

Another white woman has called the cops on a Black child and this time she accused a 9-year-old of sexual assault. However, video footage showed she was a damn liar.

The woman who has been identified as Teresa Klein, 53, but the internet has named Corner Store Caroline, was at a deli in Brooklyn when she claimed a 9-year-old groped her. She jumped out her phone, appeared to call the police and said, “I was just sexually assaulted by a child.” She even accuses the mother of the child of “escalating” the situation. You can hear her say, “I want the cops here right now!”

However, surveillance footage revealed Klein was not sexually assaulted. The 9-year-old walked by her and his backpack grazed her. Jason Littlejohn, the man who recorded Klein told Pix 11 News, “How could she be sexually assaulted by a 9-year-old child who was walking by? He was so traumatized by the situation, he started crying.”

Members of the community have accused her of being a troublemaker and calling 911 on people before. Watch the news clip below, which clearly shows the child did not sexually assault her and Klein lied repeatedly.

Klein actually returned to the corner store and, according to the New York Times, when she was confronted by a reporter who showed her the footage that clearly proved she was not assaulted, she said, “Young man. I don’t know your name but I’m sorry.”

To make matters even stranger, the NYPD says “no report exists” of the call, according to Pix 11.

Most importantly, we hope the child is okay and not traumatized by this vile woman.

