Another Lauryn Hill concert was cancelled this week. The singer though claims he had no choice due to a natural disaster.

As Billboard notes Ms. Hill was scheduled to perform at the Municipal Center in Nashville,Tennessee on Thursday, October 11 but had to call it off due to unforeseen circumstances. She took to Twitter to explain the why decided to pull the plug the day of.

“Nashville, I am very sorry about the circumstances surrounding tonight’s scheduled performance. Flights for our entire band and most of our crew were grounded due to Hurricane Michael. Flights keep getting delayed, our band now doesn’t arrive until after midnight. We tried to find local musicians that could fill in, but there wasn’t enough time to get it all together” she explained.

Considering her history for lateness and canceled set dates, L-Boogie received a lot of negative responses from upset ticket buyers. She went on to detail how things were out of her hands due to the natural disaster. “I didn’t make the hurricane or flight cancellations up, you can check for yourself. I actually tried to wing it with musicians and sound crew who aren’t familiar with my arrangements. Had that show not been good you would have still been upset.”

Kicked off in July, The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour has been met with mixed reviews. Complaints of a rushed set and audio problems caused the “Ex-Factor” singer to postpone some stops. Additionally since then she has dropped Nas and Santigold as opening acts. Most recently she was named as a headliner for Tidal X 2018.

Photo: WENN.com

On God?: Lauryn Hill Says She Canceled Nashville Show Due To Hurricane Michael was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: