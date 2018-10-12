The Latest Music, Celebrities, and Interviews Follow @Majicdc

Singer Shawn Stockman has done it all. Plenty of awards and traveled all across the world with the legendary group Boyz II Men and now he is stepping out on his own. Stockman has released his first project as a solo artist, “Shawn.” Five smooth tracks with a feature from Raphael Saadiq, this is a body of work that you can vibe too.

Shawn gives Vic the details on the new project and what’s next!

It's A New Road For Shawn Stockman [Exclusive Video]

