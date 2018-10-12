Bag Secured: Ryan Coogler To Write & Direct ‘Black Panther 2’

Ryan Coogler has signed up to write and direct Black Panther 2. Wait, they didn’t sign him up for this gig immediately after the release of the first movie?

The Associated Press reports that “a source close to the production” confirmed that Coogler will be back behind the camera to the sequel to the Marvel blockbuster starring Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa aka the Black Panther.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Coogler and his team took their time in negotiating the new deal.

Black Panther reportedly grossed $1.3 million worldwide. That bag must have been really, really heavy.

Up next for Coogler is Creed 2, which he executive produced and eventually Space Jam 2, starring LeBron James.

