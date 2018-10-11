Lost One: Jay-Z & Beyoncé Cut Ties With Kanye & Kim Because Of Trump Support?

Don’t get your hopes up for Watch The Throne 2. Rumors are that The Carters have cancelled The Wests for good.

As per Hot New Hip Hop several media outlets are saying that Jay-Z and Beyoncé have cut all ties with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. The reason you ask? Donald Trump. The speculation originally stems from an exclusive report by Radar Online. The gossip site claims they spoke to a source close to the power couple who said they are “sick” of KimYe’s ongoing support of the President.

Their source spilled more tea regarding the sunken place rapper’s recent antics and clout chasing. “They are outraged over Kanye’s recent political rants. They think Kanye is a disgrace, and is only doing this for attention. Beyoncé and Jay-Z know that Kanye is seeing a future in politics, but they feel that they cannot associate themselves with them from this point forward. They want nothing to do with either one of them.”

This is not the first time they have reportedly put Kanye and Kim on ice since Jay and Bey skipped out on their wedding in 2014. In November of 2016 Yeezy went on one of his most infamous tirades ever essentially confirming the rumors of a rough patch with his former big brother and big sister.

Back in September ‘Ye hinted that he and Hov would soon link up to a sequel to their 2011 Throne album but at this rate it looks like a Neveruary release date.

