Meek Mill loves the kids. After donating 6,000 backpacks to Philly students in August, the “Stay Woke” rapper is back at it again, giving back to his community and making sure the neighborhood kids have nice things.

According to TMZ, he partnered with Roc Nation and PUMA to refurbish and repaint an old basketball court that has a special place in his heart. “The rapper is set to announce plans to renovate a basketball court at East Fairmount Park in North Philly. Meek specifically chose that park because it’s the neighborhood where he grew up,” TMZ reports.

Meek Mill told the gossip news site, “North Philly will always be home. When kids go to East Fairmount Park, they deserve to ball in the best conditions possible, so I’m glad they’ll have that opportunity now.”

Plans for the new and improved court are reportedly set to be unveiled in a few days, so stay tuned. In the meantime, you can also look forward to Meek Mill’s upcoming performance at the annual Tidal: X benefit concert in Brooklyn later this month. While making the announcement on Instagram, the budding activist commented “Our criminal justice system is broken. Now is our time to #REFORM.”

We salute him.

Photo: Getty

Meek Mill Partners With Roc Nation & Puma To Upgrade His Old Stomping Grounds was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: