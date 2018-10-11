CLOSE
Bad Bunny ft. Drake “Mia,” Wiz Khalifa ft. Jimmy Wopo & Hardo “Blue Hunnids” & More | Daily Visuals 10.11.18

Drake travels to Puerto Rico to turn up with Bad Bunny in el barrio and Wiz Khalifa and his team help put some women through college. Today's Daily Visuals.

Drake’s been the butt of many jokes and memes the past few days thanks to his jinxing of Connor McGregor’s title match last Saturday night, but regardless of who wins and loses, Drizzy’s still gonna live his best life.

Taking a break from Hip-Hop & R&B, the 6 God ventures into the Latin Trap music genre and joins Bad Bunny in his clip to “Mia” where he’s introduced to the Latino lit-ness that is a Puerto Rican barrio.

Back in the states Wiz Khalifa links up with Jimmy Wopo and Hardo to make it rain in the strip club and the parking lot where the talent continue to twerk in the visuals to “Blue Hunnids.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Kris Wu featuring Jhene Aiko, Ariana Grande, and more.

BAD BUNNY FT. DRAKE – “MIA”

WIZ KHALIFA FT. JIMMY WOPO & HARDO – “BLUE HUNNIDS”

KRIS WU FT. JHENE AIKO – “FREEDOM”

ARIANA GRANDE – “BREATHIN”

FMB DZ FT. E-40 – “LIT”

ROD WAVE – “WAY UP”

BBG BABY JOE – “SMOKE”

