CINCINNATI: A Woman Was Arrested After Stealing and Leaving Child Behind

A woman in Cincinnati was arrested from stealing from Kroger.
According to the Police Tameka Spears, 31, went into the Kroger and stole $103 worth of items.
Police said when two people tried to stop her from leaving with the stolen items, she punched them and then fled the scene in a car, leaving her child behind. (WLWT)
Fasho Thoughts:
- Have you ever wondered why she was stealing?
- Maybe she was hungry, That still doesn’t give her the right to steal but hey!
