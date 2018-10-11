CLOSE
Cincy
CINCINNATI: A Woman Was Arrested After Stealing and Leaving Child Behind

A woman in Cincinnati was arrested from stealing from Kroger.

According to the Police Tameka Spears, 31, went into the Kroger and stole $103 worth of items.

Police said when two people tried to stop her from leaving with the stolen items, she punched them and then fled the scene in a car, leaving her child behind. (WLWT)

 

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Have you ever wondered why she was stealing?
  • Maybe she was hungry, That still doesn’t give her the right to steal but hey!
