Arkansas Sheriff Reportedly Forced Inmates To Wear Nike Shirts To Mock Colin Kaepernick

Activist Shaun King posted a photo of several inmates in South Arkansas who were allegedly forced to wear Nike shirts because of Colin Kaepernick headlining Nike’s 30th anniversary of the “Just Do It” campaign. King wrote on Twitter, “The Sheriff in Union County, Arkansas is putting Nike t-shirts on people they arrest and making them wear them during mugshots. Source says it is to mock Nike and Colin Kaepernick. Disgusting.”

See the disturbing image below:

The Sheriff in Union County, Arkansas is putting Nike t-shirts on people they arrest and making them wear them during mugshots. Source says it is to mock Nike and Colin Kaepernick. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/9z9Nw9hxuF — Shaun King (@shaunking) October 11, 2018

Union County Sheriff Ricky Roberts, who was accused of putting the inmates in the shirts, was contacted by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette several times but could not be reached. However, the outlet also reports, “About 9 p.m. Wednesday, less than an hour after King posted the allegation to social media, the Union County sheriff’s office removed all photos of inmates from the jail’s online roster.”

There were reportedly at least 11 of 182 inmates wearing a shirt with a Nike logo.

This is clearly an agenda-pushing, abuse of power. Union County Sheriff Roberts should be reprimanded, but when an officer can shoot and kill a 12-year-old and still be rehired as a police officer, clearly this sheriff will not be punished.

In case you missed it, Nike’s ad featuring Kaepernick dropped on September 3. Gino Fisanotti, Nike’s vice president of brand for North America, told ESPN at the time, “We believe Colin is one of the most inspirational athletes of this generation, who has leveraged the power of sport to help move the world forward.” He continued, “We wanted to energize its meaning and introduce ‘Just Do It’ to a new generation of athletes.” See below:

BREAKING: Nike had been paying Colin Kaepernick all along, waiting for the right moment. That moment is now, as he becomes the face of the company’s 30th anniversary of the “Just Do It” campaign. pic.twitter.com/uccpDStbq5 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 3, 2018

