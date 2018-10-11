CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Bad Bunny and Drake Drop New Track “MIA” [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Bad Bunny teased his “MIA” collaboration with Drake all the way back in January and now the track as well as the Fernando Lugo directed video are here.

View this post on Instagram

¿Ya escucharon "MIA"? 👀

A post shared by BAD | BUNNY (@badbunnypr) on

RELATED: Drake And LeBron James Talk About Bowing Out Gracefully On ‘The Shop’ [WATCH]

“We spoke about everything,” Bad Bunny told Billboard of his recording sessions with Drake back in May. “I don’t speak English well, but after a few drinks you can speak any language. We spoke about music, basketball, everything.”

The interesting thing about “MIA?” Drake is singing in Spanish! Watch and hear everything unfold here.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Bad Bunny and Drake Drop New Track “MIA” [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
President-Elect Donald Trump Holds Meetings At Trump Tower
Watch Kanye & Trump Talking In The Oval…
 2 hours ago
10.11.18
Utah Jazz v LA Clippers - Game Seven
Report: Jay & Bey Sever Ties With Kim…
 2 hours ago
10.11.18
Struggle Muffin Orlando Brown Gets Into Hotel Room…
 6 hours ago
10.11.18
Token Watch: Trump Says Lunch With Kanye West…
 6 hours ago
10.11.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close