Kanye Goes To Washington: All The WTF Comments From Ye’s Meeting With Donald Trump

Snoop Dogg tried to warn ’em.

True enough, Kanye West made an appearance at the White House on Thursday alongside Jim Brown and a few others as guests of Donald Trump. And, like almost anything with Ye these days, there weren’t prepared remarks, everything he said was “from the heart” and left an entire room confused. Crazier? The entire thing was broadcast on live TV.

Here are some excerpts form the convo.

RELATED: Kanye West To Meet With Donald Trump & Jared Kushner At The White House

RELATED: Pete Davidson To Kanye West: “Being Mentally Ill Is Not An Excuse To Be A Jackass”

On Not Being Drawn To Hilary Clinton And Her Campaign:

“I didn’t have a lot of male energy growing up in my home,” West said. “I love Hilary, I love everyone right? But the campaign, “I’m With Her” just didn’t make me feel as a as a guy, who didn’t get to see my dad all the time, like a guy who could play catch with his son.”

Kanye explains how lack of male role models and lack of exposure to "male power" led him to embrace MAGA which gave him power and "balls" and also helped him make a ton of money with Adidas. pic.twitter.com/4q7n44vfNB — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 11, 2018

On His Love For Donald Trump:

“You gave me a Superman cape with this hat.”

Kanye decries "trap door of the 13th amendment" and how his sleep disorder was diagnosed as bipolar disorder. pic.twitter.com/PNwtSkVdSb — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 11, 2018

It goes on from there. Ye even revealed (to the entire world) the passcode for his phone and plenty of other thoughts on the 13th Amendment, how his famous “George Bush doesn’t care about black people” came from a welfare mentality and more. It’s a LOT.

Kanye speaks of his past under the "welfare mentality" pic.twitter.com/u3EtzpH3pN — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 11, 2018

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Kanye Goes To Washington: All The WTF Comments From Ye’s Meeting With Donald Trump was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: