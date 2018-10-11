Donald Trump is scheduled to have lunch with Kanye West today (Oct. 11), and many critics of the move dismiss it as a blatant photo op for a President who really doesn’t care what his guest will have to say. Well actually, the Russian approved POTUS did say meeting with Yeezy will help him score African-American male votes.

Yeah, he said it.

La Naranja called into Fox & Friends last night, and since we couldn’t be bothered to listen to the sure to be fact checked lies, we’ll let TMZ report:

Trump was on “Fox & Friends” Thursday AM and gushed about his African-American poll numbers, especially with guys, after Kanye doubled down on his support for the Prez. He repeated his claim that his poll numbers with African-American men soared when Kanye told the world — MAGA.

The President marveled at the power of Kanye West. It’s pretty ironic … the 2 celebs who have really stood out in terms of trying to influence voters in various ways are Kanye and Taylor Swift. They’re on opposite sides of the spectrum, but they both appear impactful.

Here’s the thing. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out … a lunch with Kanye when the critical midterm elections are just a few weeks away may be more important to Trump than prison reform. That doesn’t mean Kanye has no shot at getting in his ear about prison reform and other issues, but get real … the main course of this lunch is the midterms.

Also worth noting, that polling bump Trump refers to was barely negligible when taken in proper context.

Although there are way too many shuffle foot Black men (and women) rocking with Trump for our tastes, the majority of the demo ain’t falling for the racist and sexist antics of the con man squatting in the White House.

Too bad Kanye West is looking like he’ll be one of the last people to spot the jig. Listen to Cheeto’s commentary below.

—

Photo: WENN.com

Token Watch: Trump Says Lunch With Kanye West Will Help Get Him Black Male Voters was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: