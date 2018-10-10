CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Is Will Smith Starring In This Classic Disney Remake?!

1 reads
Leave a comment
Fashion Week Paris - Lanvin

Source: picture alliance / Getty

It looks like Will Smith has a new movie role coming out in May 2019, and fans are already going crazy! Will Smith just shared this image on his Instagram:

 

In the caption he said “LEMME OUT!! 🧞 Can’t wait for y’all to see Me BLUE! :-) #aladdin“. 

Related: Michael B. Jordan Challenges Will Smith To A Cook Off

It seems like Will Smith will play the Genie in the an upcoming Disney classic, Aladdin and we are totally here for that! Early this year, reports came out saying that Smith and Martin Lawrence are also working on Bad Boys III.

After an entire year of taking over social media, it looks like Smith is ready to get back onto the big screen in 2019.

Will Smith’s Evolution From Fresh Prince To Box Office King (PHOTOS)

25 photos Launch gallery

Will Smith’s Evolution From Fresh Prince To Box Office King (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Will Smith’s Evolution From Fresh Prince To Box Office King (PHOTOS)

Will Smith’s Evolution From Fresh Prince To Box Office King (PHOTOS)

 

Is Will Smith Starring In This Classic Disney Remake?! was originally published on rnbphilly.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Struggle Muffin Orlando Brown Gets Into Hotel Room…
 3 hours ago
10.11.18
Token Watch: Trump Says Lunch With Kanye West…
 3 hours ago
10.11.18
Rick Ross Settles His $4 Million Tax Bill…
 3 hours ago
10.11.18
Jim Jones Blessed Tagged With 5 Felony Charges…
 3 hours ago
10.11.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close