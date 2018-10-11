Ohio Teacher Using Hip Hop To Engage Students

A great teacher will go miles to make sure their students learn.

We want to give a huge shoutout to one of our own Central Columbus teachers that is making news for her creative way of teaching.

Jovone Houp is a third-grade teacher at Linden McKinley STEM Academy. She has used hip-hop to engage her students in the class curriculum. From singing, rapping and dancing Houp says this approach has helped students who may find subjects to be boring to fun to learn.

“A lot of the students learn in different ways. And so, I’ve just learned that you have to be able to reach all students,” Houpe explain.

One of her students, Alyssa Bennett, says that Houpe makes learning fun!

I am really glad that she’s my teacher,” Alyssa said with a smile. “We always get a hug in the morning and she always tells us something nice.”

We love all our teachers! If you want to give your teacher a shoutout and spotlight the good work they do leave a comment below.

Source: 10TV

