CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Kylie Jenner Is Already Thinking About Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott

1 reads
Leave a comment

Well that didn’t take long.

Months after Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner became proud parents of baby Stormi, the couple are reportedly trying to have another little one!

Well, Kylie’s already admitted in a fan Q&A that she wants Stormi to have a little sister with a “feminine name.”

RELATED: Did Kylie Jenner Lie About Having Cereal With Milk For The First Time?

RELATED: Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Are Enjoying Parenthood!

“I want another baby, but when is the question. And I’m definitely not ready right this second and I don’t know when I will be,” she shared, adding that she hopes to give Stormi a little sister.

“I want her to have a really feminine name. That’s all I know,” Jenner added. “When I do [get pregnant], I would love to share more of that with [the fans].”

Jenner gave birth to Stormi on February 1 after a private pregnancy.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Kylie Jenner Is Already Thinking About Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Struggle Muffin Orlando Brown Gets Into Hotel Room…
 3 hours ago
10.11.18
Token Watch: Trump Says Lunch With Kanye West…
 3 hours ago
10.11.18
Rick Ross Settles His $4 Million Tax Bill…
 3 hours ago
10.11.18
Jim Jones Blessed Tagged With 5 Felony Charges…
 3 hours ago
10.11.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close