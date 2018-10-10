CLOSE
Music
Home > Music

Amber Rose Let’s Her 5-Year-Old Curse At Home

2 reads
Leave a comment
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: C Flanigan / Getty

Amber Rose has ALWAYS been out spoken and danced to the beat of her own drum. When it comes to parenting she often does her own thing especially when co-parenting with her ex fiancé Wiz Khalifa. They often have a very non traditional approach to raising their 5 year old son Sebastian.

Amber recently shared some of her parenting style and admitted that she allows her son to curse at home.  The model says “I let my son curse in the house because it’s a form of expression. Kids like to curse. I tell him when it’s appropriate and not to say it at school.”

Although that may seem extreme to some people, Amber does have restrictions. Sebastian IS NOT allowed to say or use the N word. Their son picked up the N word from his father Wiz, but Amber tells him to use an alternative swear word. “I tell him, ‘I’d rather you say F***.”

Let’s talk, Would you be okay with your kids cursing?

Amber Rose Let’s Her 5-Year-Old Curse At Home was originally published on www.92q.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Struggle Muffin Orlando Brown Gets Into Hotel Room…
 3 hours ago
10.11.18
Token Watch: Trump Says Lunch With Kanye West…
 3 hours ago
10.11.18
Rick Ross Settles His $4 Million Tax Bill…
 3 hours ago
10.11.18
Jim Jones Blessed Tagged With 5 Felony Charges…
 3 hours ago
10.11.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close