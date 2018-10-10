Cardi B was interviewed by W Magazine and she explained, calmly, how the altercation with Nicki Minaj started.

Cardi says that after talking face to face with Nicki and coming to what she thought was an ‘understanding’, but Cardi says ‘she kept it going.’

The last straw for Cardi was when she says Nicki questioned her ability as a mother, an allegation that Nicki denied on her Queen radio show. During her W Magazine interview, Cardi expressed her love for her daughter, Kulture, “I love my daughter. I’m a good-ass f—ing mom.”

Cardi was criticized for approaching Nicki at the New York fashion event but Cardi says, “I’m not going to catch another artist in the grocery store or down the block.”

Cardi B Addresses Fashion Week Fight With Nicki Minaj was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: