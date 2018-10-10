CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Cardi B Dedicates Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist AMA Win to Daughter Kulture

Cardi B took home the AMA prism for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop artist at the 2018 AMAs.

Cardi thanked her team, fans along with her husband Offset and daughter, Kulture.

“I really want to thank my daughter,” Cardi exclaimed, “I was so influenced when I was pregnant with her to be like, I gotta do this; I gotta show people wrong, prove people wrong — because they said I wasn’t gonna make it after I had a baby.”

