Beef Petty: 50 Cent Says HOT 97’s Ebro “Will Be Punched In The Face Shortly”

In the wake of the Khabib Nurmagomedov versus Conor McGregor aftermath at UFC 229 this weekend, the HOT 97 morning show discussed past problems with artists acting reckless at station functions. One rapper in particular whose name got thrown in the mix was none other than 50 Cent.

As Complex reports host Ebro detailed how the G-Unit rapper was banned for throwing a chair at the 2004 Summer Jam concert. “It’s happened, it’s happened. And I didn’t let 50 Cent come back”. He went on to say he lifted the restriction only for Fif to allegedly having Slow Bucks’ chain getting snatched at the 2014 Summer Jam.

Naturally, this conversation got back to the Power star and he was none too happy. He used screenshots of a Hot New Hip Hop article to respond via Twitter. “Ebro is a sucker l never threw a chair, and l never snatched a chain in my life. Maybe Kanan but not me.” he explained.

50 went to also disprove that he threw a chair at the crowd with a video clip from the hostile performance. “Here it is proof l never threw a chair in the crowd, LOL”.

In typical 50 fashion he stated that he will be spending more time at HOT 97’s direct competitor Power 105. “Im taking my talents and sponsorship money over to POWER 105.1 f*** you Ebro, get the strap”.

This is not the first time the two have not seen eye to eye. In 2016 they had a very intense discussion regarding 50 ruining New York Hip-Hop. Curtis would eventually return to the Ebro In The Morning show in 2017 and things went a lot smoother. You can hear Darden’s commentary on the 50 ban below.

