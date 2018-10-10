Camila Cabello Performs “Consequences” At 2018 American Music Awards [WATCH]

Camila Cabello decided upon “Consequences,” the final single from her debut album as the track she wanted to perform tonight at the 2018 American Music Awards. Guess what? She killed it!

Dressed like an absolute princess in half pink and half black, Cabello delivered a rather emotional performance for which she received a thunderous round of applause. With a full orchestra behind her, Cabello took it all in. She already was a winner in the evening, taking home trophies for Favorite Pop/Rock Song with “Havana” featuring Young Thug and also for Favorite New Artist of the Year.

Watch the performance of “Consequences” below.

