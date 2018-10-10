CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Cardi B Performs “I Like It” At 2018 American Music Awards [WATCH]

1 reads
Leave a comment
J BALVIN, CARDI B, BAD BUNNY

Source: Image Group LA / Getty

Cardi B already made history with all of the smash singles from Invasion Of Privacy. When it came time for her first live TV performance since giving birth to baby Kulture, she took it up a notch.

RELATED: 2018 American Music Awards: Full Winners List

Joined by J Balvin and Bad Bunny for a fun rendition of “I Like It,” Cardi donned a flowing dress rapping and dancing to her hearts content as her co-horts on the flaming hot track joined her on stage. Bad Bunny slid in on courtesy of a shopping cart and J Balvin hopped from the DJ booth to close things out.

Watch the performance below.

Cardi B Performs “I Like It” At 2018 American Music Awards [WATCH] was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Terrence J Investigated for Alleged Hit & Run,…
 4 hours ago
10.10.18
Kylie Jenner Chopped Off Her Hair To Look…
 7 hours ago
10.10.18
Lil Wayne Warns NBA Reporter “Keep My Name…
 7 hours ago
10.10.18
XXXTentacion Won Best Soul/R&B Album At The American…
 7 hours ago
10.10.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close